KCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On August 13; Here’s How To Download

KCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On August 13 (Representational)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET admit card release date 2021. KCET 2021 admit card will be released on August 13. Students who have applied for the KCET 2021 exam can visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download their admit cards. Students will be required to fill in their login credentials like application number and date of birth to download the KCET 2021 admit card. KCET 2021 exams will be held on August 28 and August 29.

Students must note that the admit card is one of the most important documents and will be required during the examination. Students should check all the mentioned details like the name of the exam center, exam date, personal details like name, date of birth, and a few exam day guidelines.

KCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

As the KCET 2021 admit card will be released online, these steps will help the students download their admit cards without any hassle:

Go to the official website- kea.kar.ac.in

Click on the admit card link (it will be live, once the admit cards are released)

On the appeared login window, enter the required details application/registration number and date of birth

KCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Students can now take a screenshot of it and also take a printout of it for future use.

However, since the admit card is made accessible online so there is no facility for getting the admit card through other mediums like speed post, email, fax, etc

Students will be required to carry their admit card along with one of the identity proof documents like aadhar card, pan card, etc.