KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode on August 21. A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in this article.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode on August 21. After securing the ranks, aspirants would be searching for the list and details for admissions to top engineering colleges through KCET. About 204 government, private, aided institutes as well as universities (both state and private) offer admission to the B.Tech courses through KCET.
KET counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. Counselling will entail registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.
A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in the table below:
Name of College
NIRF Rank
Seat Intake
RV College of Engineering, Bangalore
70
497
BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore
73
280
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore
126
727
JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru
132
476
New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore
114
434
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore
59
507
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
91
407
The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore
175
198
University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore
485
Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore
449
Candidates can check the KCET cutoff to determine their chances of admissions before they apply for the same in the choice filling. The ranks at which admissions close for each branch, category and college is deemed to be the KCET 2020 cutoff.
KCET 2020 is the state engineering entrance exam which was held on July 30 and 31 in pen and paper mode across the state.