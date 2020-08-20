KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here

  • Home
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode on August 21. A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in this article.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:46 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode on August 21. After securing the ranks, aspirants would be searching for the list and details for admissions to top engineering colleges through KCET. About 204 government, private, aided institutes as well as universities (both state and private) offer admission to the B.Tech courses through KCET.

KET counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. Counselling will entail registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.

A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in the table below:


Name of College

NIRF Rank

Seat Intake

RV College of Engineering, Bangalore

70

497

BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore

73

280

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore

126

727

JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru

132

476

New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore

114

434

Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore

59

507

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur

91

407

The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

175

198

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore


485

Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore


449


Candidates can check the KCET cutoff to determine their chances of admissions before they apply for the same in the choice filling. The ranks at which admissions close for each branch, category and college is deemed to be the KCET 2020 cutoff.

KCET 2020 is the state engineering entrance exam which was held on July 30 and 31 in pen and paper mode across the state.

