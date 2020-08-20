KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here

KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode on August 21. After securing the ranks, aspirants would be searching for the list and details for admissions to top engineering colleges through KCET. About 204 government, private, aided institutes as well as universities (both state and private) offer admission to the B.Tech courses through KCET.

KET counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. Counselling will entail registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.

A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in the table below:





Name of College NIRF Rank Seat Intake RV College of Engineering, Bangalore 70 497 BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore 73 280 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore 126 727 JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru 132 476 New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore 114 434 Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore 59 507 Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur 91 407 The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore 175 198 University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore

485 Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore

449





Candidates can check the KCET cutoff to determine their chances of admissions before they apply for the same in the choice filling. The ranks at which admissions close for each branch, category and college is deemed to be the KCET 2020 cutoff.

KCET 2020 is the state engineering entrance exam which was held on July 30 and 31 in pen and paper mode across the state.