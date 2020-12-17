KCET 2020 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link

KCET Counselling 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the result of KCET 2nd round seat allotment 2020. Candidates can now visit the official KCET website, kea.kar.nic.in to check their allotment results. The results can be viewed using Karnataka CET exam roll number.

KCET 2020 Round 2 allotment result

KEA will soon release the detailed notification on how to exercise choices. In round 1, candidates were given four choices to exercise from. It said that If a candidate fails to exercise any of the choices within the stipulated time, the seat will be cancelled automatically.

How to download KCET seat allotment result 2020

Go to the KCET official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on UGCET 2020 - second round seat allotment result

Key in your CET roll number and submit to check result

Before this, KEA announced KCET seat allotment result for round 1. Candidates were allowed to exercise their choices till December 5, 2020, and pay the admission fee and download the admission letter between December 4 and December 6.