KCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced; What’s Next?

KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced KCET round 1 seat allotment results at kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 3, 2020 12:22 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced KCET round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can now visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in to check their individual results. To check results, candidates will have to use their CET roll number. Candidates selected in the first round will have to exercise their choices from 2 pm today, December 3, up to December 5, 2020. They will have to pay the admission fee and download the admission letter between December 4 and December 6.

The last date to report at institutes for KCET round 1 candidates is December 7 (before 4 pm).

Check KCET Seat Allotment Result 2020 here

How to download KCET seat allotment result 2020

Go to the KCET official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on UGCET 2020 - first round seat allotment result

Key in your CET roll number and check result

As per an official statement, selected candidates will have four choices to exercise from. If a candidate fails to exercise any of the choices within the stipulated time, the seat will be canceled automatically.

Candidates not allotted in the first round do not need to exercise any choice. The options they have entered will be made available in the next rounds.

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates

KCET round 1 choice exercise

December 3 to 5

Fee payment, admission letter download

December 4 to 12

Last date for reporting

December 7

