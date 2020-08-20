KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Delayed, To Be Declared Tomorrow

KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Delayed, Expected Tomorrow

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, the result tomorrow, August 21, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result was expected to be announced today, August 20, which now will be released tomorrow. The counselling will be commenced soon thereafter and the cutoff for each round will be released.

Through KCET result 2020, candidates will be able to know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their KCET result 2020 are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.

KCET Result 2020: How To Check

Once released, students will be able to check Karnataka CET result 2020. Follow these steps:

Step1. Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the KCET 2020 result link.

Step 3. Enter the required information and login with your credentials.

Step 4. Submit and view KCET result 2020 on the next page.

After the declaration of results, KEA is expected to release details regarding the fee structure and counselling process.

The CET examination in Karnataka was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31.

Previously, KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020. Students were allowed to raise objections regarding the Karnataka CET 2020 answer key up to August 8.

