KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result To Be Declared Today, Check kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result To Be Declared Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, result today, August 21, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The authority- KEA- will release the cutoff for each round and begin the counselling soon thereafter. The result was expected to be declared on August 20, however, at the last moment, it was delayed for one day.

Through KCET result 2020, students will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their CET result 2020are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.

KCET Result 2020: How To Check Karnataka CET 2020 Result

Once released, students will be able to check Karnataka CET result 2020. Follow these steps:

Step1.Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2.Click on the KCET 2020 result link.

Step 3.Enter the required information and login with your credentials.

Step 4.Submit and view KCET result 2020 on the next page.

After the declaration of results, KEA is expected to release details regarding the fee structure and counselling process.

The CET examination in Karnataka was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31.

Previously, KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020. Students were allowed to raise objections regarding the Karnataka CET 2020 answer key up to August 8.

Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the CET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.

The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.