KCET Round 1 Option Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Option Entry 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the option entry facility for the first round of KCET 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to choose their preferred options. As per the round 1 allotment schedule, KCET option entry facility will be available till November 25, 2020 (up to 11 pm). KCET mock seat allotment result will be announced on November 26 (after 2 pm) and the facility to change KCET option entries will be available from November 26 (4 pm) to November 28 (upto 11 am).

The KCET counselling dates for round 1 has been announced for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga. Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of merit and priority of options submitted by candidates.

KCET Option Entry 2020 Link

Instructions for KCET Option Entry

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the option entry link from the ‘Latest Announcements’ section

Enter your KCET admission ticket number and the captcha code and submit

Select ‘Candidates option entry’

Select the stream and fill the option entry form

After the entry of options are completed, based on the options entered by the candidates, mock seat allotment will be carried out in the order of merit.

“This Mock Seat Allotment is only an INDICATIVE seat status which candidate may or may not get in the real allotment. It will help the candidate to revise, update, add or delete already the entered options. Candidates are required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in, if they desire they are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses/colleges as per their preference,” KEA said in a statement.