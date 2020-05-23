KCET 2020: Last Date To Change Exam Centres In Application Form Extended Till May 31

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose KCET 2020

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the date to make changes to exam centres for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2020) in the application form till May 31.

The notification says, “The candidates can change or modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility on or before 6 pm on May 31.”

The examination authority has taken this decision on the request of the candidates.

The KEA had initially opened the online editing facility between May 20 to 22.

Previous notification

In view of COVID-19 crisis in the state and the country, the KEA decided to conduct the CET exam in the centre nearest to the students. The KEA has added 75 new examination centres for the convenience of the candidates. According to another notification on May 19, “The candidates can enter three examination places of their choice in the order of priority.”

The editing option is enabled for all the fields entered by the candidates in the online application form. The candidates are allowed to edit the required fields for changing the exam centres in their application form.

KCET 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31.

The notification says, “No further extension of time will be given to candidates in this regard.”

KCET is held in pen-and-paper mode. About 1,94,000 students have registered for KCET this year.

In April, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had also launched an online crash course programme called 'GetCETGo', to help students prepare for CET and NEET entrance exam.

More details and information are available at the official website.

To resolve any queries, the candidates can also email at keauthority-ka@nic.in.

KCET 2020 is conducted for admission to the professional courses in fields of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture (Farm Science) and Veterinary in the various government, university, private-aided, private un-aided educational institutions across Karnataka.