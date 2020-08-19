Image credit: Shutterstock KCET Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details

KCET 2020 result will be released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow, August 20. The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced online on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Through KCET result 2020, candidates will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. KEA will commence counselling soon thereafter and release the cutoff for each round after its completion.

Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the KCET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.

The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.

The KCET cutoff for the top engineering colleges and branches has been mentioned below for the benefit of candidates. Only the details of the KCET cutoff for top branches and colleges for the general category have been mentioned here.

KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks

Name of Institute Computer Science and Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electronics & Comm. Engineering Electrical and Electronics Engineering Information Science and Engineering RV College of Engineering, Bangalore 230 3032 710 2367 522 BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore 487 5465 1147 3213 783 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore 4628 19859 7339 10168 4444 JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru 2437 18061 4182 8644 3693 New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore 10896 140914 16761 43838 19570 Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore 1074 8578 2446 5579 1942 Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur 4604 22474 6053 8590 6059 The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore 2480 13055 3970 9073 4011

*The above KCET cutoffs are based on last year’s data. Only the general category KCET ranks have been included in the table above.

Candidates who qualify in the exam and receive a valid rank can participate in the KCET 2020 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

KCET 2020 was held on July 30 and 31 as a pen and paper based exam.