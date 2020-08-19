KCET Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details
KCET 2020 Result will be announced tomorrow at cetonline.karnartaka.gov.in
KCET 2020 result will be released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow, August 20. The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced online on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Through KCET result 2020, candidates will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. KEA will commence counselling soon thereafter and release the cutoff for each round after its completion.
Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the KCET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.
The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.
The KCET cutoff for the top engineering colleges and branches has been mentioned below for the benefit of candidates. Only the details of the KCET cutoff for top branches and colleges for the general category have been mentioned here.
KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks
Name of Institute
Computer Science and Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Electronics & Comm. Engineering
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Information Science and Engineering
RV College of Engineering, Bangalore
230
3032
710
2367
522
BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore
487
5465
1147
3213
783
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore
4628
19859
7339
10168
4444
JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru
2437
18061
4182
8644
3693
New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore
10896
140914
16761
43838
19570
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore
1074
8578
2446
5579
1942
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
4604
22474
6053
8590
6059
The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore
2480
13055
3970
9073
4011
*The above KCET cutoffs are based on last year’s data. Only the general category KCET ranks have been included in the table above.
Candidates who qualify in the exam and receive a valid rank can participate in the KCET 2020 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.
KCET 2020 was held on July 30 and 31 as a pen and paper based exam.