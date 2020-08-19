  • Home
KCET Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details

KCET 2020 Result will be announced tomorrow at cetonline.karnartaka.gov.in

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 1:41 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

KCET 2020 result will be released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow, August 20. The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced online on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Through KCET result 2020, candidates will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. KEA will commence counselling soon thereafter and release the cutoff for each round after its completion.

Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the KCET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.

The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.

The KCET cutoff for the top engineering colleges and branches has been mentioned below for the benefit of candidates. Only the details of the KCET cutoff for top branches and colleges for the general category have been mentioned here.

KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks

Name of Institute

Computer Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electronics & Comm. Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Information Science and Engineering

RV College of Engineering, Bangalore

230

3032

710

2367

522

BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore

487

5465

1147

3213

783

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore

4628

19859

7339

10168

4444

JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru

2437

18061

4182

8644

3693

New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore

10896

140914

16761

43838

19570

Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore

1074

8578

2446

5579

1942

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur

4604

22474

6053

8590

6059

The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

2480

13055

3970

9073

4011

*The above KCET cutoffs are based on last year’s data. Only the general category KCET ranks have been included in the table above.

Candidates who qualify in the exam and receive a valid rank can participate in the KCET 2020 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

KCET 2020 was held on July 30 and 31 as a pen and paper based exam.

KCET Result KCET 2020
