KC Mahindra Education Trust Invites Applications For Scholarship To Support Students Of Low-Income Families

The KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) is inviting applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022 to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from recognised government polytechnic institutes in India. A scholarship of Rs 10,000 per annum will be awarded to 550 students annually for a maximum period of three years.

To be eligible, the candidate should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 or equivalent examinations in the Class 10th, 12th with more than 60 per cent marks. The candidate should have secured admission in a government or any other recognised polytechnic institute for a diploma course. This scholarship will only be given to candidates who are enrolling for the first year of their course.

The application form and list of documents required for the scholarship application are available on the KCMET website -- kcmet.org. For students in Maharashtra, the deadline to submit the application is September 10. Shortlisted applicants will be intimidated of the interview date and venue.

The education trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. As many as 11,290 students have been awarded this scholarship so far across India. While awarding the scholarship, a special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children, and children of armed forces personnel.

“MAITS recipients have gone on to win over adversities and chart a new course in their lives. Today MAITS awardees are in established positions in diverse fields like Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering etc,” an official statement said.