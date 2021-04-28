Kashmir University UG, PG exams to remain deferred till May 15

The undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams conducted by University Of Kashmir will not remain deferred till May 15, as per the University’s spokesperson. It has earlier announced the postponement of the semester exams due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The University has further decided to keep its hostels closed till May 1.

“The University of Kashmir has decided to postpone all its offline examinations, including for UG and PG courses, till May 15 and close its hostels May 1”, PTI quoted University’s spokesman as saying.

The University is yet to announce the new date sheet for semester examinations. The University of Kashmir has also decided to close its hostels till May 1 in the interest of the safety of the boarders. The students must check the official website www.kashmiruniversity.net regularly to get updates on the new dates for semester exams.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the University Offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2nd 2021 are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” an official statement said.

The number of active cases has reached 24313 in the union territory, while 1,42,537 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.