Kashmir University (KU) Postpones UG, PG Semester Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock The Kashmir University campus will remain closed till April 28 (representational photo)

The University of Kashmir has postponed offline exams of postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) final examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates will be announced later, the university said, adding that the main campus will remain shut till April 28.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the University Offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2nd 2021 are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” an official statement said.

“The main campus shall continue to remain closed upto and including Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” it added.

Amid the second wave of coronavirus across the country, several state and central universities have already postponed exams for UG and PG students.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have postponed their entrance exams until further notice.