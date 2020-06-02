  • Home
  • Education
  • Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities

Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities

Pointing out that the education sector is the worst-hit area in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that the continuous ban on internet has put them at a disadvantage compared to students from other regions of India.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 2, 2020 9:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
IGNOU Announces Admission For Online Programmes, New SWAYAM Courses
Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities
Kashmir students have written to Punjab CM over university fee
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Students of Jammu and Kashmir have written to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asking him to consider instructing colleges and universities in Punjab to extend fee submission dates for exams. They allege that many Punjab institutions are insisting that students pay their semester fees within a few days. The students said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on high speed internet in Kashmir has made it difficult for them to pay the fees on time.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, a students’ body, said: This is bizarre and rather shocking that many Punjab-based colleges and universities are continuously asking students to submit their semester fee within days which is not possible owing to the ongoing crisis.”

Paying Fees During COVID-19 Lockdown

“Due to continuous ban on high internet connectivity (4G services) Kashmiri students can’t attend their online classes and exams also. We have received hundreds of distress calls wherein students have said that colleges and universities are forcing them to pay fee online or else they have to pay late fees,” the association’s letter said.

Pointing out that the education sector is the worst hit area in Kashmir, the association said that the continuous ban on internet has put them at a disadvantage compared to students from other regions of India as they are unable to access online resources. The Students have requested Mr Singh to instruct colleges and universities to allow relaxations for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu-Kashmir-student-association-punjab-cm

Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmir valley, has seen an internet ban ever since Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Government of India had recently allowed 2G services to resume in Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu Kashmir Punjab Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................