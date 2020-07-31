Karnataka Will Implement NEP From August: State Education Minister

Mr Kumar said Karnataka will be at the forefront to implement the NEP systematically.

Karnataka will strive to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) from August itself, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday. The minister was in conversation with the Draft National Education Policy Committee head Dr K Kasturirangan on Friday through video conference where the former told him that the state has also formulated its draft policy, which will be merged with the NEP.

"Through quality education to all, the new policy will create a lively and stable society. Karnataka is eager to implement this policy," Suresh Kumar said during the conference.

"Within a fortnight, both the policies would be merged to bring out a separate policy for the state and dedicated to the public by August 20," Mr Kumar told Mr Kasturirangan, who is a former ISRO chairman.

The policy was released on Wednesday an year after the Committee led by Mr Kasturirangan had submitted the draft report of the policy to the government.

The policy was approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in schools and higher education system to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Mr Kumar said Karnataka will be at the forefront to implement the NEP systematically.

According to Mr Kumar, the NEP is a complete policy which has been formulated after 34 years making it future ready.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the policy.

(With Inputs from PTI)