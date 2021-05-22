  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka: Universities, Colleges Advised To Continue Online Classes

Karnataka: Universities, Colleges Advised To Continue Online Classes

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan on Friday said the universities and colleges shall continue online classes for all even semesters irrespective of exams being pending.

Education | ANI | Updated: May 22, 2021 10:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AICTE Launches YUVAK Scheme For Students To Understand Engineering Marvel Of Atal Tunnel
Oxford University Student Union President-Elect Anvee Bhutani 'Humbled' By Win
Meghalaya Chief Minister Inspects Construction Of State University Campus
IIT Delhi Professor Dinesh Mohan Succumbs To COVID-19
UGC Issues Concept Note On Blended Learning For Universities
Punjab: Free Education, Rs 1,500 Per Month For Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19
Karnataka: Universities, Colleges Advised To Continue Online Classes
Karnataka Higher Education Minister said that universities and colleges shall continue online classes
New Delhi:

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan on Friday said the universities and colleges shall continue online classes for all even semesters irrespective of exams being pending.

"Even those universities and colleges who have not completed odd semester examinations of undergraduate programs shall continue online classes for even semesters (Second, Fourth, Sixth and Eighth) as there is a carryover system in most of the programs. The remaining examinations of odd semesters of UG programs can be conducted/scheduled once the pandemic situation comes under control," Mr Narayan said.

For professional courses like engineering that have some restrictions on carryover to higher semesters, Narayana has advised the Vice-Chancellors/Principals to work out the details in consultation with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

On postgraduate programs, he said admission processes for the first semesters were delayed in some universities due to the COVID situation. But the Third-semester classes have been completed in many of the universities. In some universities, examinations had started. "Therefore, in respect of PG programs, in universities where classes of the odd semester are completed and only examinations are pending, they shall continue online classes for even semesters. The examinations of odd semesters can be conducted/scheduled once the COVID-19 situation eases."

The minister further noted that in universities where odd semester classes were not completed, the classes should be continued through online mode.

"As and when things develop, the situation will be reviewed in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council to rework guidelines and schedules for implementation in all the colleges and universities," added Mr Narayan.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS June Exam Registration Ends Today
ICSI CS June Exam Registration Ends Today
AICTE Launches YUVAK Scheme For Students To Understand Engineering Marvel Of Atal Tunnel
AICTE Launches YUVAK Scheme For Students To Understand Engineering Marvel Of Atal Tunnel
NSUI Writes To Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor To Cancel Final Semester Exams
NSUI Writes To Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor To Cancel Final Semester Exams
DU's Mata Sundri College Loses Two Teachers To COVID-19 Within 5 Days
DU's Mata Sundri College Loses Two Teachers To COVID-19 Within 5 Days
Oxford University Student Union President-Elect Anvee Bhutani 'Humbled' By Win
Oxford University Student Union President-Elect Anvee Bhutani 'Humbled' By Win
.......................... Advertisement ..........................