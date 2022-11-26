  • Home
Karnataka UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Dates Extended; Check Schedule Here

Candidates who have exercised choice 1 and choice 2 and are allotted seats in round 2 can download the challan tomorrow, November 27 till 9 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 3:51 pm IST

UGCET 2022 post seat allotment
Image credit: Shutterstock

UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 counselling round 2 post-seat allotment schedule today, November 26. The updated post-seat allotment schedule is available for download on the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in.

The dates have been extended for candidates who have been allotted seats in the UGCET second round of seat allotment and exercised choice 1 and choice 2 to download the challan for making payment of fees and report for admission at the allotted college.

UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

EventsDatesTime
Exercised choice 1 and choice 2 only, to download the challanNovember 27, 2022Up to 9 pm
Exercised choice 1 and choice 2 only after downloading of challan for payment of feeNovember 28, 2022Up to 2 pm
Exercised choice 1 paid the fees, for downloading admission order and to report to the collegeNovember 28, 2022Up to 6:30 pm


Karnataka UGCET is conducted at the state level by KEA, Bangalore for admission of candidates into several UG courses in the fields of Architecture, Engineering, Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Pharma.

