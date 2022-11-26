Karnataka UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Dates Extended; Check Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock UGCET 2022 post seat allotment

UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 counselling round 2 post-seat allotment schedule today, November 26. The updated post-seat allotment schedule is available for download on the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in.

Latest: KCET 2023 Sample Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Free Download

Don't Miss: KCET Free Mock Test to boost your preparation. Click Here

Recommended: KCET 2023 Preparation Tips. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

The dates have been extended for candidates who have been allotted seats in the UGCET second round of seat allotment and exercised choice 1 and choice 2 to download the challan for making payment of fees and report for admission at the allotted college.

UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

Events Dates Time Exercised choice 1 and choice 2 only, to download the challan November 27, 2022 Up to 9 pm Exercised choice 1 and choice 2 only after downloading of challan for payment of fee November 28, 2022 Up to 2 pm Exercised choice 1 paid the fees, for downloading admission order and to report to the college November 28, 2022 Up to 6:30 pm





Karnataka UGCET is conducted at the state level by KEA, Bangalore for admission of candidates into several UG courses in the fields of Architecture, Engineering, Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Pharma.