Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round-2 Choice Filling, Fee Payment Facility Ends Today

KEA UGCET 2022 choice filling facility ends today

The round-2 choice filling and fee payment of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 facility ends today. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is administering the state UGCET 2022 counselling. Applicants yet to enter KEA UGCET 2022 options for round 2 and pay the application fee can apply online at the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. To enter KCETchoices, candidates will have to use their CET numbers.

Applicants who accept the allocated seat in KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result will have to download the admission order and report at the allotted college by November 26, 2022. The KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in will host the second round of KCET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates will be required to download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 allotment letter and print a copy for verification while reporting to the college to confirm admission.

