Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline Extended

KCET web option entry dates extended

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to apply for KCET web options. Earlier scheduled to end on November 8, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) web option entry will now close on November 11. Candidates will have to login at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to complete the KCET option entry 2021.

“Option entry for eligible candidates of UGCET 2021 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy courses) has been extended till November 11 (8 pm),” an official statement read.

To register for KCET web option entry, candidates will have to use their KCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. Students can exercise any number of options.

Aspirants will be allowed to enter the KCET options in the discipline in which he/she is eligible. There is no limit for KCET 2021 option entry. Candidates can enter any number of options as they wish.

KCET 2021 Option Entry Steps

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Click on the designated KCET Option Entry link Enter hall ticket number and date of birth Fill preferred choices of course and colleges Lock the choices Click on the “Submit” button

The KCET seat allotment result will be released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. The administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed the students to enter more KCET option to avoid the disappointment of not securing a seat. The exam conducting authority will release the KCET 2021 seat allotment result at the official website.