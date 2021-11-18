  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka UGCET 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released. Direct Link

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released. Direct Link

Students can access the KCET 2021 allotment result at the Karnataka CET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 2:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline Extended
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
KCET 2021: KEA Releases Document Verification Schedule
KCET 2021: No Cut-Off Criteria For Engineering Courses; All You Need To Know
Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor
Mysuru Student Gets Top Rank In All Five Streams In KCET 2021
Karnataka UGCET 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released. Direct Link
UGCET 2021 mock seat allotment result declared
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2021 mock seat allotment result today, November 18. Students can access the KCET 2021 allotment result at the Karnataka CET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in. To access the UGCET seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their CET application form numbers.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET RankClick here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here 

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

The UGCET mock seat allotment result has been released to help students know the chances of getting admission into their preferred college and course. KEA will open the portal to edit or delete the submitted choice of college and course from November 18 to 20. The KCET 2021 option entry was open from November 2 to 16.

Steps to download UGCET 2021 mock seat allotment

  • Visit the KCET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2021
  • Enter their Karnataka CET number
  • KCET 2021 mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

The authorities have already announced the KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment date and time. Candidates will be able to download the actual KCET 2021 allotment round 1 results on November 23 at 11 am. Seal allotted candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download the admission order from November 24 to 27. The last date to report at the allotted institute is November 29.

Click here for more Education News
KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur-Backed Company To Help Karnataka Government Develop Blockchain Network
IIT Kanpur-Backed Company To Help Karnataka Government Develop Blockchain Network
MHT CET Counselling Date 2021 Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET Counselling Date 2021 Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
Supreme Court Refuses To Add Online Mode For CBSE, CISCE Board Exams
Supreme Court Refuses To Add Online Mode For CBSE, CISCE Board Exams
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link
Merger Of Lower Primary, Middle English Schools To Prevent Dropouts In Assam: Chief Minister
Merger Of Lower Primary, Middle English Schools To Prevent Dropouts In Assam: Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................