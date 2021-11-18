Karnataka UGCET 2021 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released. Direct Link

UGCET 2021 mock seat allotment result declared

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2021 mock seat allotment result today, November 18. Students can access the KCET 2021 allotment result at the Karnataka CET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in. To access the UGCET seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their CET application form numbers.

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

The UGCET mock seat allotment result has been released to help students know the chances of getting admission into their preferred college and course. KEA will open the portal to edit or delete the submitted choice of college and course from November 18 to 20. The KCET 2021 option entry was open from November 2 to 16.

Steps to download UGCET 2021 mock seat allotment

Visit the KCET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2021

Enter their Karnataka CET number

KCET 2021 mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

The authorities have already announced the KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment date and time. Candidates will be able to download the actual KCET 2021 allotment round 1 results on November 23 at 11 am. Seal allotted candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download the admission order from November 24 to 27. The last date to report at the allotted institute is November 29.