Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Announced

KEA announces UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result today, November 7. Students can access the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock allotment result at the KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in. To access the mock Karnataka UG NEET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their CET roll numbers. KEA has also made the provision for the candidates to change the priority of options or add new options if any by tomorrow, November 8 (10 am).

Candidates will be required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates also has the option to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses and colleges as per their preference.

According to an official statement, “All the candidates must enter their final options before the last date prescribed. Candidates will not be able to change their options after the last date and time fixed to do so.”

Even though the candidates may not like to modify the options after the mock allotment, a statement on the KEA website said, they may not get the same seat during the real allotment as other candidates may change their earlier entered options.

The mock test, KEA added, is only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the course and college allotted to them and it should be in no way presumed that same seat and college will be allotted to them in the actual allotment of seats. Because the candidates have the option of changing the priority of the options entered by them after the mock allotment.

The KEA NEET UG mock seat allotment is only an indicative seat status which the candidate may or may not get in the real allotment. It will help the candidate to revise, update, add or delete already the entered options.

Eligible candidates, who have not entered their options till now, can also enter their priority of options before the last date and time prescribed.

Steps To Download KEA UGNEET 2022 mock seat allotment