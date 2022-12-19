Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Online Registration Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration process from today, December 19, 2022. Candidates willing to take admission to the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy courses can apply online through the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in.

The official notice on the KEA website reads: “Those Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates who have already registered and completed the verification process for Medical/Dental courses need not apply once again for AYUSH courses. But those Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates who are interested in AYUSH courses but did not apply online, can register online from 19-12-2022 to 20-12-2022 upto 11.59 pm. Non-Karnataka candidates are eligible only for the notified seats”.

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

The online document verification process for Karnataka candidates will be conducted on December 21, 2022. The non-Karnataka candidates will not be required to appear for document verification. Candidates holding the UGNEET 2022 verification slip are also not eligible for verification of documents.

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Process

Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in. From the latest announcement section, click on the ‘ UGAYUSH 2022 Online registration link’. On the page that appears, log in using the login ID or registration number, password and captcha code. Then complete the registration process with the required information, pay the fee and click on submit. At last download and take a printout of the registration form as it may be required for further admission processing.

The non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. The eligibility criteria for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) will only apply to Karnataka candidates. Those, candidates belonging to the General category and have scored a minimum of 50 percentile or above in the UGNEET 2022 examination can register for admission.