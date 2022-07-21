Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exam result link has been activated, the candidates can download the scorecard on the website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. The students can download the SSLC supplementary exam scorecard on the website using registration number and date of birth.

As many as 37,479 (39.59%) students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam this year, the result was announced on Wednesday. "37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow --https://karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," Education Minister B.C Nagesh tweeted. A total of 94,699 students registered for the SSLC supplementary exam held from June 26 to July 24.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022" on the homepage. Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth. Submit it and Karnataka SSLC supply result will appear on the screen Check KSEEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 and download the e-mark sheet.

The students can also check the SSLC result 2022 through SMS, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will send the marksheet to the students’ registered mobile numbers. The SSLC result 2022 was earlier announced on May 19, and the overall pass percentage this year was 85.63 per cent.