  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: The students can download the Class 10 supplementary exam scorecard on the website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in using registration number and date of birth

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 1:15 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check
Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation, Retotalling Begins
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Updates: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
Karnataka KSEEB Announces SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022 Declared; 85.63% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Link Activated; How To Download Scorecard
Check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exam result link has been activated, the candidates can download the scorecard on the website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. The students can download the SSLC supplementary exam scorecard on the website using registration number and date of birth.

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 StudentsCheck out now.

Know: How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 after 10th, by Expert ?Here

As many as 37,479 (39.59%) students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam this year, the result was announced on Wednesday. "37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow --https://karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," Education Minister B.C Nagesh tweeted. A total of 94,699 students registered for the SSLC supplementary exam held from June 26 to July 24.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022" on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit it and Karnataka SSLC supply result will appear on the screen
  5. Check KSEEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 and download the e-mark sheet.

The students can also check the SSLC result 2022 through SMS, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will send the marksheet to the students’ registered mobile numbers. The SSLC result 2022 was earlier announced on May 19, and the overall pass percentage this year was 85.63 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC supplementary results SSLC supplementary results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KVPY Merged Into INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship; Department Of Science And Technology Explains Why
KVPY Merged Into INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship; Department Of Science And Technology Explains Why
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 Records 76 Per Cent Attendance; Maximum From Uttar Pradesh
CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 Records 76 Per Cent Attendance; Maximum From Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check
NTA To Issue JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Today; How To Download
NTA To Issue JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Today; How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................