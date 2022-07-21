Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) supplementary result 2022 today, July 21. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 link will be activated after 12 pm. The students who took the SSLC supply exam can check their results from the official website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, once declared. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 declaration date and time by the Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students . Check out now. Know: How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 after 10th, by Expert ? . Here

"37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results.The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow --https://karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," education minister B.C Nagesh tweeted, on Wednesday, July 21.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

List Of Websites

karresults.nic.in

kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022" on the homepage. Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth. Submit it and Karnataka SSLC supply result will appear on the screen Check KSEEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 and download the e-mark sheet.

Direct Link: Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022

KSEEB has declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 on May 19. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.63 per cent, this year.