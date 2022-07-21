  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) supplementary result 2022 today, July 21.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 12:08 pm IST
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Today: Direct Link, How To Check
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022
New Delhi:

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) supplementary result 2022 today, July 21. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 link will be activated after 12 pm. The students who took the SSLC supply exam can check their results from the official website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, once declared. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 declaration date and time by the Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh.

"37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results.The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow --https://karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," education minister B.C Nagesh tweeted, on Wednesday, July 21.

List Of Websites

  • karresults.nic.in
  • kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022" on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit it and Karnataka SSLC supply result will appear on the screen
  5. Check KSEEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 and download the e-mark sheet.

Direct Link: Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022

KSEEB has declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 on May 19. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.63 per cent, this year.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results
