Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result Declared; Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results announced at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC, or Class 10, Supplementary exam results have been declared today, October 11. Students who appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary exams in September will be able to check the exam results at karresults.nic.in. To access the Karnataka SSLC results 2021, students will have to login with their registration numbers and dates of birth as mentioned on the Karnataka SSLC admit cards.

Karnataka SSLC result was announced on August 9. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.9 per cent, which is a huge jump from last year's 71.8 per cent. As many as 1,28,931 students secured A+ grades and 25,317 students got A grades, followed by 2,87,684 students who scored B Grade. With supplementary exam results being declared today, the number of students scoring A+, A grades might have risen. A record 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka SSLC results 2021.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result: Direct Link

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Results