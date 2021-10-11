  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result Declared; Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result Declared; Direct Link Here

Students who appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary exams in September will be able to check the exam results at karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2021 5:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Time Table
99.9% Students Passed Class 10 SSLC Exams: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared Live: KSEEB Class 10th Results Official Websites, Direct Links
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result Declared; 157 Students Get Perfect Score
Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results Declared
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result Declared; Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results announced at karresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka SSLC, or Class 10, Supplementary exam results have been declared today, October 11. Students who appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary exams in September will be able to check the exam results at karresults.nic.in. To access the Karnataka SSLC results 2021, students will have to login with their registration numbers and dates of birth as mentioned on the Karnataka SSLC admit cards.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

Karnataka SSLC result was announced on August 9. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.9 per cent, which is a huge jump from last year's 71.8 per cent. As many as 1,28,931 students secured A+ grades and 25,317 students got A grades, followed by 2,87,684 students who scored B Grade. With supplementary exam results being declared today, the number of students scoring A+, A grades might have risen. A record 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka SSLC results 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result: Direct Link

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Results

  1. Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the option of ‘Karnataka Secondary supplementary result 2021’.
  3. Enter the registration number in the given fields.
  4. Click on the ‘submit’ option.
  5. Karnataka 10th supplementary result 2021 will appear on the screen.
  6. Save and download the Karnataka SSLC supply result
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Details Here
IIT JAM 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Details Here
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme Aimed At Guiding Students On Career Choices
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme Aimed At Guiding Students On Career Choices
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Reopens
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Reopens
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 On This Date
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 On This Date
AIBE 16 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
AIBE 16 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................