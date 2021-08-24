  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Time Table

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam time table 2021: There will be three papers in the exam – paper 1 for core subjects, paper 2 for languages and paper 3 for junior technical subjects.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 1:06 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary time table 2021 released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released SSLC or Class 10 supplementary exam time table for regular, regular repeater, private repeater, NSR and NSPR students at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The exams will be conducted in two days, on September 27 and 29, 2021. There will be three papers in the exam – paper 1 for core subjects, paper 2 for languages and paper 3 for junior technical subjects.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

Paper 1 – Maths, Science, Social Science, Sociology, Economy, Political Science, Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music – will be conducted on September 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and paper 2, for junior technical subjects, will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

On September 29, first, second, third language and NSQF exam subjects will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Practical and oral exams of JTS subjects will be conducted on September 30. Hindustani and Carnatic music practical exams will take place on September 27, from 2:30 to 4 pm.

Fifteen minutes of extra time to answer questions will be given to differently-abled candidates.

Karnataka SSLC result was announced on August 9. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.9 per cent, which is a huge jump from last year's 71.8 per cent.

As many as 1,28,931 students secured A+ grades and 25,317 students got A grades, followed by 2,87,684 students who scored B Grade.

A record 157 students scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka SSLC results 2021.

