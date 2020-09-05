Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Class 10th revaluation results. Students who have applied for the revaluation of answer sheets can view their SSLC, or Class 10, results at the official website. To check the revaluation results, students can use their registration numbers and access the SSLC revalued marks. KSEEB had announced the SSLC, or Class 10, results on August 10. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka Class 10th this year is 71.8 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC this year has decreased from 73.7 per cent last year to 71.8 per cent this year.

Students unsatisfied with the KSEEB SSLC results 2020 were able to apply for the scanned copies and revaluation marks scored in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results. The scanned copies of answer booklets could be downloaded from the website of KSEEB using the challan numbers, registration numbers and providing the names of the subjects applied for.

To Check Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Results - Direct Link

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert registration numbers as mentioned in the KSEEB admission ticket

Step 3: Submit and access the Karnataka SSLC Revaluation results

The Karnataka board could not conduct all the papers of Karnataka Class 10 examination as per schedule in March due to coronavirus. The remaining papers were therefore held later in June.