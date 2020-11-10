Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced At Kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Announced At Kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 has been released on the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the re-evaluation result for Class 10. Students can also check their Karnataka SSLC revaluation result at karresults.nic.in.

All the students who took the examination must keep their admit cards handy as one will require to enter their registration number to download Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.

Here’s the direct link to SSLC revaluation result 2020 Karnataka

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka: How To Download

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to check SSLC result 2020 Karnataka online.

Step 1: Go to the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘SSLC Examination Revaluation Result September-2020’.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the registration number and click on the ‘view your result’ tab.

Step 4: KSEEB SSLC revaluation result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download SSLC result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Karnataka Board conducted the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary board exams for Class 10 from September 21 to September 28, 2020.