Karnataka SSLC Results Declaration Deferred

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has decided to defer the SSLC exam results declaration. A latest update from a KSEEB official said the Karnataka SSLC results will be released next week. Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be declared by the first week of August. An official from the Board had also earlier confirmed to NDTV that the results will be announced by August 7. Now, an official from the KSEEB office confirmed that a decision on the Karnataka SSLC results declaration date will be made on Monday, next week.

The Karnataka SSLC result will be released online at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in as and when it is announced.

“Karnataka SSLC results are not being released this week. Now, the results will be released next week. A decision on exact date of release will be made on Monday,” a KSEEB official told NDTV.

This year, the KSEEB result announcement has been delayed due to the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30 by the KSEEB.

Karnataka held the SSLC examinations recently with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on the number per classroom being enforced by the authorities.

Earlier, the KSEEB, on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class 10 board exams amid COVID-19 fears.

According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students took the examination at 2,879 exam centres.

At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed inside.

Arrangements had been made for free transportation of students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.