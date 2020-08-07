  • Home
Karnataka SSLC result will be released on August 10 at 3.00 pm, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has confirmed today.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 3:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

Karnataka SSLC result will be released on August 10 at 3.00 pm, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has confirmed today. The SSLC result will be available on karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conduct the SSLC exam in the state. This year the Board had conducted the exam for over 8 lakh students. The exams were held till March 27 and were resumed from June 25 to July 4.

Karnataka SSLC Result Link

The announcement on the SSLC result date is made by the Minister on the same day when the anticipation was high that the result will be declared.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the results this year.

In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. 73.7% students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam last year. 1,626 schools had registered 100 per cent result. Karnataka SSLC topper had scored 625 out of 625 marks. The second topper had scored 624 out of 625 marks. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.59% and it was 68.46% for boys.

