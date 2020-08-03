Karnataka SSLC Result Date Update: Class 10 Result @ Kseeb.kar.nic.in, Karresults.nic.in By August 7

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced by this Friday, an official from the Karnataka Board told NDTV. The Karnataka SSLC results will be released online at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB official has also told NDTV that the Class 10 or SSLC results’ declaration has been scheduled for this week, however, “no date has been fixed yet”, but it can be expected before Saturday. Before this, the Karnataka government has already released the PUC or Class 12 results of the students who appeared in the annual examinations recently.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had also announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be declared by the first week of August.

This year, the KSEEB result announcement has been delayed due to the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30 by the KSEEB.

Karnataka held the SSLC examinations recently with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on the number per classroom being enforced by the authorities.

Earlier, the KSEEB, on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class 10 board exams amid COVID-19 fears.

According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students took the examination at 2,879 exam centres.

At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed inside.

Arrangements had been made for free transportation of students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but were put on hold for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus induced lockdown then. While neighbouring states like Telangana and TamilNadu gave students general promotion, the Karnataka government said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their stream based on the exam results.

The exams, for which the Karnataka SSLC results are awaited now, were held from June 25 to July 4.