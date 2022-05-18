  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, Steps To Download Class 10 Marksheet

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Board Class 10 result will be declared on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. To check the Karnataka SSLC 2022 result, candidates will need to enter their exam roll number and date of birth.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 18, 2022 11:16 am IST

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 results 2022 tomorrow, May 19. The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be declared on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. To check the Karnataka Board Class 10 result, candidates will need to enter their SSLC exam roll number and date of birth.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams were held between March 28 and April 11. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the KSEEB Class 10 exam this year.

To pass the Karnataka 10th board exam, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Students also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Websites

  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Steps To Download Marksheet

  1. Go to the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "Karnataka SSLC result 2022" link.
  3. Enter your registration number/ roll number.
  4. Your Karnataka SSLC result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the SSLC result take a printout for further reference.

The KSEEB Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. For details on SSLC result, please visit the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

