Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Over 8.5 Lakh Students Await

Karnataka Class 10 results tomorrow, over 8.5 lakh students await

Over 8.5 lakh students await Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). The Karnataka SSLC, or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, May 19. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 result will be declared on sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The exams were held from March 28 to April 11. Students will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify Karnataka Class 10 board exam 2022. Apart from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

The SSLC Class 10 exam administering body, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), has already released the Class 10th answer keys. Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result was released on August 9 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in SSLC 10th result Karnataka board was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Karnataka Board Previous Year Overall Pass Percentage

Year Overall Pass Percentage 2021 99.9 Per Cent 2020 71.8 Per Cent 2019 73.7 Per Cent 2018 71.93 Per Cent

Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard