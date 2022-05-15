Karnataka SSLC 2022 result will be declared on May 19

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 19. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the SSLC board exams 2022 between March 28 and April 11. The Karnataka SSLC 10th answer key 2022 has already been released on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be declared on the official websites-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To check the Karnataka Board Class 10 result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the SSLC, Class 10 exam this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link Log-in with credentials- registration number/ roll number SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download 10th result 2022, take a print out for further reference.

Students have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to clear the Karnataka Class 10 board exam 2022. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. For details on SSLC result, please visit the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.