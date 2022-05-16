  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Last year, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 16, 2022 10:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360
None

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Know Passing Marks, Steps To Download Marksheet
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result On May 19: Education Minister BC Nagesh
When Is Karnataka SSLC 10th Result Date? Here’s What We Know
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check Result Date Here
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim Girls Wearing Hijab Not Allowed To Write Class 10 Examination
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Over 8.7 lakh (8,73,846) students who have appeared in the SSLC exams between March 28 and April 11 will get their result on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, once released. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the SSLC, 10th exam result on May 19, along with merit list.

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get pass in the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Toppers, Merit List Of 2021

Last year, SSLC exam result was announced on August 9, and a total of 99.9 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The Karnataka Board did not announce the merit list, so there were no toppers in SSLC exam last year. According to KSEEB, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

In 2020, the board announced the merit list, ansd six students secured the top position with 625 marks. The toppers are Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi, Chirayu and Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP (Mandya), Anush (Dakshina Kannada) and Tanmayi (Chikkamagaluru).

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once released. To get the result, click on SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link, log-in with credentials- registration number/ roll number, SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download the result and take a print out for further reference.

For details on SSLC, 10th exam result 2022, please visit the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Result SSLC results
None
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern
NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern
UP BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; More Details Here
UP BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; More Details Here
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
TJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared Next Week; Here’s How To Check
TJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared Next Week; Here’s How To Check
West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Date Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Date Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................