Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years

The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Over 8.7 lakh (8,73,846) students who have appeared in the SSLC exams between March 28 and April 11 will get their result on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, once released. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the SSLC, 10th exam result on May 19, along with merit list.

The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get pass in the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Toppers, Merit List Of 2021

Last year, SSLC exam result was announced on August 9, and a total of 99.9 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The Karnataka Board did not announce the merit list, so there were no toppers in SSLC exam last year. According to KSEEB, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

In 2020, the board announced the merit list, ansd six students secured the top position with 625 marks. The toppers are Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi, Chirayu and Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP (Mandya), Anush (Dakshina Kannada) and Tanmayi (Chikkamagaluru).

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once released. To get the result, click on SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link, log-in with credentials- registration number/ roll number, SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download the result and take a print out for further reference.

For details on SSLC, 10th exam result 2022, please visit the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.