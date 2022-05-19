  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check KSEEB Class 10 Result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The KSEEB will announce the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 at 12:30 pm today. Students can check their KSEEB Class 10 results by using their SSLC exam roll number and date of birth.

Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 19, 2022 11:29 am IST

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2022 will be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, May 19 The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 at 12:30 pm on the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students can check their KSEEB Class 10 results by using their SSLC exam roll number and date of birth. Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 | Register Here to get alert and direct link via SMS/Email about Karnataka SSLC results

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Karnataka 10th board exam and need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well. Students who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment examination.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Websites

  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in
  • manabadi.co.in

This year, around 8.5 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared for the KSEEB Karnataka SSLC exams which were held between March 28 and April 11. The KSEEB will release the SSLC Karnataka 10th merit list and pass percentage soon after the declaration of the result.

