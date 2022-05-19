Karnataka SSLC 10th result today live updates

SSLC 10th Result Karnataka Board: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will declare the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for the 2022 board exams today, May 19. The SSLC 10th result 2022 Karnataka board will be announced today at 12:30 pm for over 8.5 lakh students. The SSLC result 2022 Karnataka online websites are sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka board has also activated a helpline number to address students’ anxiety. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said. Register Here to get alert and direct link via SMS/Email about Karnataka SSLC results.

The SSLC Class 10 Karnataka result date and time is May 19, 12:30 pm. However, students will be able to access the Karnataka SSLC results in the schools and on the department websites -- karresults.nic.in at 1 pm, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister while announcing the Karnataka board SSLC result date and time said on Wednesday, May 18.

The SSLC Class 10 Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.