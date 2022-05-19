  • Home
Live

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB 10 Result Today On Karresults.nic.in; Official Website, Direct Link

Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: The SSLC result 2022 Karnataka online websites are sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Keep following this blog for latest updates on result links, steps to download marksheets and toppers list.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 19, 2022 7:56 am IST

Karnataka SSLC 10th result today live updates

SSLC 10th Result Karnataka Board: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will declare the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for the 2022 board exams today, May 19. The SSLC 10th result 2022 Karnataka board will be announced today at 12:30 pm for over 8.5 lakh students. The SSLC result 2022 Karnataka online websites are sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka board has also activated a helpline number to address students' anxiety. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.

The SSLC Class 10 Karnataka result date and time is May 19, 12:30 pm. However, students will be able to access the Karnataka SSLC results in the schools and on the department websites -- karresults.nic.in at 1 pm, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister while announcing the Karnataka board SSLC result date and time said on Wednesday, May 18.

The SSLC Class 10 Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

Live updates

Karnataka SSLC Result: How To Check How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result: 1. On the official website, click on the SSLC Class 10 result 2022 link 2. Login with required credentials 3. SSLC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen 4. Download Karnataka 10th result 2022

07:56 AM IST
May 19, 2022

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Website

  • Sslc.karnataka.gov.in

  • Karresults.nic.in

The SSLC result 2022 Karnataka marks card will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.



07:42 AM IST
May 19, 2022

When Is SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh has announced the karresults.nic.in 2022 SSLC results date and time. The Class 10 SSLC result will be declared at 12:30 pm today, May 19.

07:38 AM IST
May 19, 2022

SSLC Result 2021 22 Karnataka Board Today; Helpline For Students In Distress

A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC Class 10 results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007.

07:32 AM IST
May 19, 2022

Karresults.nic.in 2022 SSLC Class 10 Today

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Online Website: The SSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, once released. The students can also access the Karnataka 10th result from the private website- manabadi.co.in.


Karnataka SSLC Results
