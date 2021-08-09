Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC result 2021 date, time: KSEEB result today at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in (representational)

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 or Class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Students who appeared for the SSLC 2021 examination can visit the official website, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in to check their results. Students must keep checking the official website for the details and updates.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

Unlike other educational boards, KSEEB conducted offline examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic. The state board ensured that all the COVID protocols are being followed at the examination centers. There were quite a few changes in the exam pattern in the view of Covid such as the paper was in the objective mode was MCQ based and the answers were to be filled in an OMR sheet. The exams were conducted in two days rather than six days. First day was for core subjects (maths, science and social science) and the second day was for language subjects.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How To Download

Visit the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link, enter the login credentials and submit

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Candidates can now download the result-cum-marksheet for future reference

sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in are the websites where Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available

This year, during the examination, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, and various NGO representatives were also present in the examination centers to make sure all Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are adhered to. Around 8.76 lakh students had registered for SSLC exams in Karnataka this year and 99.6 per cent of the total candidates appeared for the examination.