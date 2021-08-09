Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result

KSEEB will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 results today

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 or Class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Students can visit the official websites, karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in to check and download their results. Students will be required to fill in details like their date of birth to check their scores.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the education boards in India opted for online exams but KSEEB chose to conduct offline exams and around 8.76 lakh students had registered for SSLC exams in Karnataka this year and 99.6 per cent of the total candidates appeared for the examination.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How To Download

Go to the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the result link, enter the login credentials and submit.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Students can now download the result-cum-marksheet for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in to stay updated about the result.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, opted to conduct an offline exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 4,885 centers across the state.

Also, due to COVID-19, the exam duration was cut to two days which is usually six days. The first day of examination covered Science, Social Science and Mathematics and the second day was for the language papers.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 per cent and for boys, the pass percentage was 66.41 per cent.