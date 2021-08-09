Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2021 today (representational)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 live: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 10 or SSLC result 2021 for around 8.76 students will be announced today. SSLC result official time is 3: 30 pm and result direct links will be activated soon after on the board websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

However, online Bihar or Kerala – states that conducted both Classes 10, 12 final exams in 2022 – Karnataka went for a reduced paper, with only two days of SSLC exams, of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Karnataka SSLC exam answer keys have been released.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Of the total students registered, 99.6 per cent turned out for the exams, according to information shared by Karnataka’s School Education minister.

To check Karnataka SSLC result 2021, login to the board website once the link is active, with your exam hall ticket number or roll number, and download the e-mark sheets.

SSLC examination results 2021 Karnataka time is 3:30 pm

Despite criticism, the Karnataka government had decided to go ahead with offline SSLC exams, saying these are important as students have to decide which stream they want to join after Class 10. 2nd PUC or Class 12 exams were, however, cancelled.

Follow KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2021 live updates.