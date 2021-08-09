  • Home
Live

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live: KSEEB 10th Result Time Updates

SSLC examination results 2021 Karnataka time: Class 10 results of KSEEB will be declared at 3:30 pm at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 9:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2021 today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 live: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 10 or SSLC result 2021 for around 8.76 students will be announced today. SSLC result official time is 3: 30 pm and result direct links will be activated soon after on the board websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

However, online Bihar or Kerala – states that conducted both Classes 10, 12 final exams in 2022 – Karnataka went for a reduced paper, with only two days of SSLC exams, of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Karnataka SSLC exam answer keys have been released.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Of the total students registered, 99.6 per cent turned out for the exams, according to information shared by Karnataka’s School Education minister.

To check Karnataka SSLC result 2021, login to the board website once the link is active, with your exam hall ticket number or roll number, and download the e-mark sheets.

SSLC examination results 2021 Karnataka time is 3:30 pm

Despite criticism, the Karnataka government had decided to go ahead with offline SSLC exams, saying these are important as students have to decide which stream they want to join after Class 10. 2nd PUC or Class 12 exams were, however, cancelled.

Follow KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2021 live updates.

Live updates

SSLC results 2021 Karnataka news: Class 10 results of KSEEB will be declared at 3:30 pm at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. KSEEB results live updates.

09:16 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

SSLC Exam 2021 Was Challenged In Court

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 was challenged in the High Court on the grounds that the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet over. However, the Karnataka High Court had allowed the state government to conduct the exam on July 19 and 22.  



09:11 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

COVID-19 And Karnataka SSLC Exams

Due to COVID-19, the exam duration was cut to two days from six this year. The first day of the exam covered Science, Social Science and Mathematics subjects and the second day was for the language papers. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) ensured all the COvid protocols were followed at 4,885 test centres across the state.

08:59 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2021?

Download SSLC exam results 2021 Karnataka by following these steps: 

  • Go to an official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

  • The result link will be displayed on the homepage. Click on it. 

  • Use your roll number to login. Enter other details, if required. 

  • Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed. 

  • Download the result-cum-marksheet and take a printout. 

08:56 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

Where To Check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021?

SSLC result 2021 official websites are: 

  1. sslc.karnataka.gov.in 
  2. kseeb.kar.nic.in 
  3. karresults.nic.in
08:51 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Time

The official time for SSLC examination results 2021 Karnataka is 3:30 pm. Find more details here

08:50 AM IST
Aug. 9, 2021

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Date

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final exam results will be announced today, August 9 by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). 

