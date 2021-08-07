Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Where To Check KSEEB Class 10th Result

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2021 date, time: Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2021 is expected soon. Karnataka SSLC result 2021 date and time is not announced yet but according to reports, it may be declared this week. The result download links will be available on the board website after an official press conference. Karnataka SSLC 2021 answer key has been released on the board website. As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for SSLC exams in Karnataka this year.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, SSLC examinations were reduced from six days to two days and were held in a reduced format. The exam was in the form of multiple-choice questions.

Education Minister, Suresh Kumar, told NDTV: “The first day of the examination went on very smoothly. Around 99.6 per cent of the candidates appeared for the examination. The first day was incident-free. Today we are more prepared. Today we have Languages - first, second and third languages.”

Karnataka SSLC Result Date 2021 And Time

There is no official confirmation yet regarding Karnataka SSLC result date. However, some reports say it may be declared by August 10. The board is likely to announce KSEEB SSLC result date and time in advance.

Karnataka’s School Education Minister is likely to declare the results at a press conference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Official Websites

Official websites for Karnataka Board results are:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karresults.nic.in

Students will need roll number to check results from the official website

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2021