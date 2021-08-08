  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Releasing Tomorrow: Reports

The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 9. Students can check their results at 3:30 pm on its official website, karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 3:26 pm IST

The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 9. According to reports, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result at 3:30 pm on its official website, karresults.nic.in. The SSLC result Karnataka is being declared for the examinations held on July 19 and 22.

Karnataka SSLC exam
