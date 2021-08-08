The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released tomorrow

The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 9. According to reports, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result at 3:30 pm on its official website, karresults.nic.in. The SSLC result Karnataka is being declared for the examinations held on July 19 and 22.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.