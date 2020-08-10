Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Released @ Karresults.nic.in, Kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC results. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) results have been released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to state officials, 71.8% candidates have qualified for higher education. A total of 8,48,203 candidates had registered for the SSLC exam. The KSEEB conducted the SSLC board exam in the state in June and July.

The Karnataka SSLC results were announced today in a press conference conducted by the state education department.

This year, the Karnataka SSLC result has been delayed because the exam could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had to postpone the exam and conduct it later.

As many as 8,43,203 students had appeared in the SSLC exams which were held in 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.

In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. 73.7% students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam last year.

In 2019, a total of 1.626 schools had recorded 100% pass in Karnataka SSLC exam. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.59% and among boys 68.46% had passed. 73.7% of the total number of students had cleared the exam.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC topper had scored 625 out of 625 marks. The second topper had scored 624 out of 625 marks.

An average of about 98 per cent enrolled students took the exams which began on June 25, after the government stuck to its decision to go ahead with them despite rising coronavirus cases but laid down a string of safety measures, including face masks and maintaining distancing by seating only one student a bench.