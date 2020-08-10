Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Live Updates
Karnataka board will release the SSLC result today at 3.00 pm. The Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts the SSLC or Class 10 board exam in the state. In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. 73.7% students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam last year. 1,626 schools had registered 100 per cent result. Karnataka SSLC topper had scored 625 out of 625 marks. The second topper had scored 624 out of 625 marks. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.59% and it was 68.46% for boys.
Live updates
73.7% students had cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam in 2019
Last year, 73.7% of total students had cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam. The result was an improvement, by 1.8%, in comparison to the performance of students in 2018 board exam.
PUC admission to commence after SSLC result is out
Admission to pre university courses (PUC) will start after the SSLC results are declared. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will announce the admission dates and procedure online. Students can refer the official website for updates regarding this.
SSLC supplementary exam date will be announced soon
The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam date will be announced soon. Students who don't qualify the SSLC exam can appear for the supplementary exam. Last year the exam result was released in July.
More Than 8 Lakh Students To Receive SSLC result Today
As many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams which were held in 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka. The result will be declared today at 3.00 pm. Students can check their result at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC result 2020: How to check
The Karnataka SSLC result will be available on karresults.nic.in. Students can login to the result website using their roll number and date of birth.
Karnataka SSLC result has been delayed this year
This year the Karnataka SSLC result has been delayed because the exam could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had to postpone the exam and conduct it later. Last year the result was released in April.
While many other states promoted the students without exams due to the pandemic, Karnataka conducted the board exam with all safety measures, including social distancing in seating of students.
Karnataka SSLC result date, time
Karnataka SSLC result will be released on August 10 at 3.00 pm, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has confirmed on August 7. The SSLC result will be available on karresults.nic.in.