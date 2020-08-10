Karnataka SSLC result will be declared today at 3.00 pm.

Karnataka board will release the SSLC result today at 3.00 pm. The Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts the SSLC or Class 10 board exam in the state. In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. 73.7% students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam last year. 1,626 schools had registered 100 per cent result. Karnataka SSLC topper had scored 625 out of 625 marks. The second topper had scored 624 out of 625 marks. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.59% and it was 68.46% for boys.



