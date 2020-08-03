Karnataka SSLC 2020: KSEEB To Declare Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details

KSEEB is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 soon

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 soon this month. Students can expect their class 10th result this week. An official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced in August. However, the board has not announced the exact date and time for the announcement of the results.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar also told the news agency Press Trust of India that SSLC result will be announced by the first week of August.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, kseb.kar.nic.in. Students will have to fill in their roll number and login credentials on the official page to view their scores.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which were postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in Class 10 final exams in June, July and are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC result 2020.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were conducted following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of the students before allowing them into the examination centre, etc.

According to KSEEB officials, 8,48,203 students wrote their 10th board exams at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

Apart from the official website, different private portals are expected to host the SSLC results. However, candidates are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.