Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Declared; 72.79 % Government School Students Pass

Karnataka 10th Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC Class 10 results on karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 71.80%.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 6:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka 10th Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced the SSLC, or Class 10, results. Out of the 8,48,203 students registering for Karnataka SSLC exams, as many as 8,11,050 students appeared for the Karnataka 10th exams. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka Class 10th this year is 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools stands at 72.79 per cent.

The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC this year has decreased from 73.7 per cent last year to 71.8 per cent this year. As many as 52,219 teachers evaluated the Karnataka Class 10th answer papers from 227 centres this year.

Karnataka SSLC Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert registration numbers as mentioned in the KSEEB admission ticket and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the Karnataka SSLC results

Karnataka SSLC Results And COVID-19

The Karnataka board could not conduct all the papers of Karnataka SSLC examination as per schedule in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers were therefore held later in June. Many other states, however, promoted the students without exams due to the pandemic, Karnataka State Education Board conducted the SSLC exams conforming to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

