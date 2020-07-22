  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC results are expected to be released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in in the first week of August.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 6:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PU, SSLC Results To Be Released On These Dates
Differently Abled Class 10 Student Wins Accolade In Karnataka
Over 7.5 Lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Measures
Over 8.40 Lakh Students Appear For Class 10 Exam In Karnataka
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Over 8.48 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka SSLC Exams From Tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The KSEEB results will be released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in
New Delhi:

Karnataka SSLC results will be released in the first week of August. An official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results for over 8.40 lakh students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in June and July will be released in August, not in July. Before this, the Karnataka government had released the PUC (or Higher Secondary exams) first year and second year results. The Karnataka SSLC results are expected to be released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30. This year, the KSEEB results declaration has been delayed due to the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had also announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be declared by the first week of August.

Karnataka held the SSLC examinations recently with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on the number per classroom being enforced by the authorities. Earlier, the KSEEB, on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class 10 board exams amid COVID-19 fears.

According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students took the examination at 2,879 exam centres.

At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed inside.

Arrangements had been made for free transportation of students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but were put on hold for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus induced lockdown then. While neighbouring states like Telangana and TamilNadu gave students general promotion, the Karnataka government said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their stream based on the exam results.

The exams, for which the Karnataka SSLC results are awaited now, was held from June 25 to July 4.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Result karresults.nic.in KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result Not Released Yet: Official
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result Not Released Yet: Official
IIM Calcutta Plans To Construct New Academic Block, Hostel Complex As Part Of Its Campus Revamp
IIM Calcutta Plans To Construct New Academic Block, Hostel Complex As Part Of Its Campus Revamp
Don't Collect Fees During Closure: Gujarat Government To Unaided Schools
Don't Collect Fees During Closure: Gujarat Government To Unaided Schools
KEAM 2020: 5 Students Who Took Up Kerala Engineering Entrance Exam Contact Coronavirus
KEAM 2020: 5 Students Who Took Up Kerala Engineering Entrance Exam Contact Coronavirus
2,630 Students Complete Academic Degree Programme In IIT Kharagpur In 2019-20
2,630 Students Complete Academic Degree Programme In IIT Kharagpur In 2019-20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................