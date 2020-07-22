Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The KSEEB results will be released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC results will be released in the first week of August. An official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results for over 8.40 lakh students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in June and July will be released in August, not in July. Before this, the Karnataka government had released the PUC (or Higher Secondary exams) first year and second year results. The Karnataka SSLC results are expected to be released online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30. This year, the KSEEB results declaration has been delayed due to the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had also announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be declared by the first week of August.

Karnataka held the SSLC examinations recently with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on the number per classroom being enforced by the authorities. Earlier, the KSEEB, on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class 10 board exams amid COVID-19 fears.

According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students took the examination at 2,879 exam centres.

At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed inside.

Arrangements had been made for free transportation of students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but were put on hold for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus induced lockdown then. While neighbouring states like Telangana and TamilNadu gave students general promotion, the Karnataka government said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their stream based on the exam results.

The exams, for which the Karnataka SSLC results are awaited now, was held from June 25 to July 4.