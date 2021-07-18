Karnataka SSLC Exams Start Tomorrow; Details Here

  • Home
The duration of the two-day SSLC exam will be three hours. The exams will be held on OMR sheets, where students will be asked simple and direct questions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 2:59 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC exam tomorrow
The Karnataka Government will conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10th exam for the current academic year on July 19 and 22. While tomorrow, on July 19, the core subject exam -- Science, Maths and Social Science will be held, on July 22, exam for languages will take place. The duration of the SSLC exam will be three hours. The exam will be held on the OMR sheets, where students will be asked simple and direct questions.

The government decided to conduct the exam, setting aside the fear among a section of people that they would be risking the lives of children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While most other states have decided to promote the students of Class 10th considering the constraints of Covid, Karnataka decided to hold the exam saying that it is crucial for students to select their stream.

Karnataka SSLC Exams And Covid Situation

Considering the ongoing Covid situation. the government has also arranged transportation for children to reach the exam centres. "The Managing Director of the Transport Corporation has issued a circular allowing children to travel in buses by displaying their admission cards. Instructions have been given to ensure that no child should miss the examination for want of a vehicle," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said earlier.

Also, as per reports, the teachers got in touch with parents and students and explained to them the measures the state government has taken to conduct the SSLC Class 10th exams.

