Karnataka SSLC Exams: Ministers Say Anyone Violating Hijab Inside Examination Centres Will Face Action

Karnataka Ministers said anyone violating the High Court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 1:50 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC Exams: Anyone violating the rules regarding hijab would face action
Bengaluru:

As the tenth standard examinations began on Monday, Karnataka Ministers said anyone violating the High Court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests. According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, anyone violating the rules would face action. "Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam," Jnanendra said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Mr B C Nagesh too expressed his views on the same lines. "Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things," he said. He asked the students to face the exams confidently without any fear. More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the exam in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. The last exam is on April 11. However, some Muslim girls had threatened to "boycott" the exams protesting against the ban on hijab, the Islamic headscarf, inside the exam centre.

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said everyone should write the tenth standard exam and pass it. "I wish good luck to all the students. It is an important examination. In view of COVID-19, we have made all the arrangements this year for the smooth conduct of the exam. It is our desire that everyone should appear for the exam and pass it and shape their bright future," Bommai told reporters. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too said everyone should write the exam. "Students of all faiths should write the exam by keeping their feelings aside. Do not skip the exam for any reason," the JD(S) leader said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

