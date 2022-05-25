Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation, Retotalling Begins
KSEEB Result 2022 SSLC Exams: Students unsatisfied with the SSLC 10th results 2022 can apply for the revaluation and retotalling of marks obtained in the exams.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has allowed students to apply for scanned copies of answer booklets, revaluation of marks and retotalling of Karnataka state board’s Class 10 examination marks. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, results were declared on Thursday, May 19. Students unsatisfied with the SSLC 10th results 2022 can apply for the revaluation and retotalling of marks obtained in the exams. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of SSLC 10th answer sheets till May 30. The revaluation and retotalling application window will close on June 6. Students can apply online at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.
As many as 8,73,859 students had registered for the Karnataka SSLC 10th exam this year. The total number of students clearing the Class 10 exam stands at 7,30,881 students making the overall pass percentage 85.63 per cent.
KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation And Retotalling
Step 1: Visit the official KSEEB website -- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the designated link, click apply
Step 3: Fill the details required
Step 4: Pay the application fees
Step 5: Submit
The detailed application processes for SSLC scanned copies, revaluation and retotalling are mentioned on the website.
Official Notification: Direct Link