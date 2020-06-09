Karnataka SSLC Exam On Schedule; Schools Re-Open After August

Karnataka government has decided to go ahead with its plans to conduct the Class 10 or SSLC examinations scheduled to start from June 25. . Karnataka’s clarification comes after Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have decided to cancel the Class 10 exams and promote the students to the next level in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday also said a decision on reopening schools in the state would be taken after August.

Karnataka government had earlier decided to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC examination between June 25 and July 4.

"At the most, we may take a decision after August in this regard (about opening the schools). In our cabinet meeting too, we shall discuss it and then take a call," news agency PTI quotes as the minister saying.

Clarifying that there is neither an intention nor a decision to re-open the schools at this juncture, Mr Kumar said even if the state government wishes so, it would be done in a phased manner - High school first, then middle school or higher primary school.

The minister also said the state will keep everyone's interest in mind before taking a decision.

"After deliberating with many experts, we kept the interest of children in mind and are holding the examination taking all precautions," the minister said on its decision to hold SSLC examinations.

He added that the issue of holding the SSLC examination was discussed in the High Court as well.

Mr Kumar said the Human Resource Development Ministsry and Ministry of Home Affairs have given green signal to hold the exam.

He appealed to the people not to create any confusion among children about the examination when they are seriously preparing for it.

The examination was supposed to take place on March 27 and was put on hold due to coronavirus lockdown, and it was decided it would be conducted on June 25.

In the meanwhile, many schools insisted to reopen and start the classes.

In both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, 80 per cent marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20 per cent shall depend on their attendance.

(With PTI Inputs)



